Open City Pete’s Candy Store Reading

Please join us for a special Open City reading at

Pete's Candy Store featuring

THOMAS BELLER & RACHEL SHERMAN

Thursday, April 28, 7:30 pm

Pete's Candy Store

709 Lorimer Street

(between Frost & Richardson)

Williamsburg

FREE

RSVP on Facebook

Thomas Beller is a co-founder and editor of Open City Magazine and Books, and creator of the web site Mr. Beller's Neighborhood. He is the author of three books, Seduction Theory, The Sleep-Over Artist, and How to Be a Man, and has edited several anthologies, including the forthcoming They're at It Again: Stories from Twenty Years of Open City. Short stories, essays, and reportage has appeared in numerous magazines and anthologies, including the New Yorker, The Southwest Review, Ploughshares, The Village Voice, Spin, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, New York, The New York Observer, Slate, The New York Times, and Best American Short Stories. He teaches creative writing at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Rachel Sherman is the author of two books, both published by Open City: Living Room, a novel, and The First Hurt, a story collection, which was short-listed for the Story Prize and the Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award, and was named one of the 25 Books to Remember in 2006 by the New York Public Library. Her short stories have appeared in McSweeney's, Fence, Open City, Conjunctions, and n+1, among other publications. She teaches writing at Rutgers and Columbia Universities and lives in Brooklyn.