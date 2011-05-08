Open City Benefit Party

Please join Open City's Board of Directors and the Benefit Committee
for a party to celebrate the publication of
They’re at It Again:
Stories from Twenty Years of Open City

Tuesday, May 24, 2011
7–10 p.m.
The Home of Wendy Flanagan and Chris O’Malley
162 East 92nd Street
New York City

The evening will feature readings by
Sam Lipsyte & Amine Wefali

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres | Festive attire

Tickets start at $100. Funds raised will
support the continuation of Open City Books
Click here to RSVP
 

3 Responses to Open City Benefit Party

  1. Real Estate Sydney says:
    August 24, 2011 at 12:11 am

    Congrats for the publication, but i missed the chance of party celebration.

  2. lisa says:
    October 15, 2011 at 1:51 pm

    Thanks for a nice article and a really nice evening.
    /lisa
    festlekar!

