Open City Benefit Party

Please join Open City's Board of Directors and the Benefit Committee
for a party to celebrate the publication of
They’re at It Again:
Stories from Twenty Years of Open City
Tuesday, May 24, 2011
7–10 p.m.
The Home of Wendy Flanagan and Chris O’Malley
162 East 92nd Street
New York City
The evening will feature readings by
Sam Lipsyte & Amine Wefali
Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres | Festive attire
Tickets start at $100. Funds raised will
support the continuation of Open City Books
Click here to RSVP
Congrats for the publication, but i missed the chance of party celebration.
Thanks for a nice article and a really nice evening.
/lisa
