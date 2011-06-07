They’re at It Again: Stories from Twenty Years of Open City













This anthology features the best stories and essays from Open City magazine. Not only a brilliant sampling from two decades of this important cultural phenomenon, this lively and engaging collection is also a fascinating portrait of a literary generation in the making.

Featured pieces are: "Uncertain Times," the beginning of an unfinished work by Richard Yates, a fictional account of his time as a speech writer for Robert Kennedy; "The Egg Man" by Scott Smith (author of A Simple Plan); "High Wire" by Robert Stone"; "Eurotrash" by Irvine Welsh, which was his debut publication in the US and has since not appeared in any other publication; "17 Quai Voltaire," an essay by Paul Bowles that has also not appeared elsewhere. Other featured writers whose stories marked their debut publications are: Sam Lipsyte, Vestal McIntyre, Lara Vapnyar, and Martha McPhee. Other highlights: stories by Mary Gaitskill, Alicia Erian, Sigrid Nunez, Jason Brown, Rachel Sherman, Leni Zumas, Bryan Charles, Jim Harrison, Chuck Kinder, Zachary Lazar, Thomas McGuane, Antonya Nelson, David Means, Charles Bukowski, Nick Tosches, Amine Wefali, Edmund White, Maxine Swann, Said Sayrafiezadeh, Phillip Lopate, Hubert Selby, Jr., Jonathan Ames, Jonathan Baumbach, Jerry Stahl, Mohammed Naseehu Ali, Caitlin O'Connor Creevy, Malerie Willens, Christopher Sorrentino, and many more.



