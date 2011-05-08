Open City Benefit Party

Please join Open City's Board of Directors and the Benefit Committee

for a party to celebrate the publication of

They’re at It Again:

Stories from Twenty Years of Open City

Tuesday, May 24, 2011

7–10 p.m.

The Home of Wendy Flanagan and Chris O’Malley

162 East 92nd Street

New York City

The evening will feature readings by

Sam Lipsyte & Amine Wefali

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres | Festive attire

Tickets start at $100. Funds raised will

support the continuation of Open City Books

