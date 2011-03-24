The Open City March KGB Reading presents:

JASON BROWN

and

SIGRID NUNEZ

Wednesday, March 30, 7PM

KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th Street (btw the Bowery & 2nd Ave.)

FREE

Sigrid Nunez has published six novels: A Feather on the Breath of God, Naked Sleeper, Mitz: The Marmoset of Bloomsbury, For Rouenna, The Last of Her Kind, and Salvation City. Her most recent book is Sempre Susan: A Memoir of Susan Sontag. Her story "Curiosity" is featured in the current issue of Open City.



Jason Brown is the author of the story collections Driving the Heart (W.W. Norton) and Why the Devil Chose New England for His Work (Open City). He is currently working on a novel and a memoir.

