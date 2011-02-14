Open City reading at KGB on 2/23



o

Two great writers from the new issue, Open City #30, will read their fiction at KGB Bar:



KARAN MAHAJAN

and

EVAN REHILL



Wednesday, February 23, 7pm

KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th Street (btw the Bowery & 2nd Ave.)

FREE



Karan Mahajan was born in 1984 and grew up in New Dehli. His first novel, Family Planning, is being published in nine countries and was recently shortlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize. His writing has appeared in Open City, The Believer, NPR’s All Things Considered, and Bookforum.

Evan Rehill’s work has been published in several publications, including Open City, American Short Fiction, and 14 Hills. He has an MFA in writing from San Francisco State and teaches at Pratt, Rutgetrs, and the Gotham Writers’ Workshop. He lives in Brooklyn, where he is working on a novel.



