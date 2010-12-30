Bryan Charles Selected by Michael Chabon for WSJ’s End of Year List

From Great Writing You Missed This Year: Reading Suggestions From Chabon, Egan and Others by Steven Kurutz, Wall Street Journal, December 28. 2010

Michael Chabon, author of “The Yiddish Policemen’s Union”: Bryan Charles–whom I met during a residency at the MacDowell Colony a few years back–actually published two excellent books during 2010: There’s a Road to Everywhere Except Where You Came From, a memoir; and Pavement’s Wowee Zowee, part of the delicious “33 1/3″ series from Continuum. Though one is an account of aspiration and scuffling in Manhattan in the year leading up to the 9/11 attacks (Charles filled a cubicle in the WTC and his account of the day is startling and fresh), and the other is a (quirky, personal) consideration and history of a great band’s neglected masterpiece, the two books actually interlock and engage with each other in a number of interesting ways.

